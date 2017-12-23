Chester FC 'blown away' by Halifax Town admits boss Marcus Bignot

Marcus Bignot admitted Chester were ‘blown away’ by Halifax Town as the Blues capitulated in a woeful first-half performance.

The Blues were thrashed 4-0 at The Shay on Saturday afternoon after some shambolic defending saw them booed off by the travelling fans at the interval and at full-time.

The Blues are now six points adrift of safety i

“We got blown away first-half,” said Bignot, who expects to bring Ross Hannah back into the side to face Guiseley and confirmed Myles Anderson missed out at Halifax with a head injury.

“You could see in the first two minutes, we weren’t at it. Normally you get one or two not at it and you can pull them through as a group but when it’s the whole group, that was the case.

“The players prepared properly, they weren’t like a dear in the headlights, they knew what was coming but that’s what you get when you get whole group that were below-par.

“We’re by no means cut adrift, what is important is we’ve got a group who have been used to not winning at home and it’s a case of two important games to come, but it won’t define our season.

“First and foremost Boxing Day is important. These next two games we get the points return we want, we’re in the position we want to be.

“The players are playing under difficult circumstances at the moment. They’ve got to deal with that because of what’s gone on in the past.”