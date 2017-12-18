FA Trophy: Chester FC to face away tie at East Thurrock United in round two

Marcus Bignot’s Chester have been handed a tricky trip to East Thurrock United in the FA Trophy second round.

The Blues will make the 460-mile round trip to the National League South outfit, who are based in Corringham, Essex.

However, Bignot will at least fancy his chances of progressing past opposition currently sat 10th in the league below, with a further £7,000 prize fund on offer to the winners.

Chester reached the next stage of the competition having seen off AFC Fylde in round one on Saturday, winning 5-4 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw following extra time.

East Thurrock hammered National League play-off hopefuls Aldershot Town 4-0 in their first round tie, with striker Ted Richardson banging in a hat-trick.

Other notable ties include Tranmere or Solihull’s away draw at Spennymoor or Gainsborough, Wealdstone v Hereford, Dover v Marine, Bognor Regis v Leyton Orient and Kidderminster v Stockport.