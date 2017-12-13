Ryan Lowe's advice helped Daniel Udoh make Chester FC loan switch

DANIEL UDOH has revealed the influence of former Chester striker Ryan Lowe convinced him to sign for the Blues.

The Nigerian forward has penned a month-long loan deal at the Deva, joining from League Two outfit Crewe Alexandra, currently managed by another former Blue – Dave Artell, who made 80 appearances for the club.

Udoh explained how the influence of Lowe, now coaching at Bury having been interim manager earlier this season, has enabled him to join Chester, after boss Marcus Bignot was alerted to his talents in front of goal during a recent loan spell at Halesowen Town, netting eight times in 10 matches.

“I was doing alright at Halesowen and the gaffer was watching me,” said the 21-year-old, who was straight into the starting XI for the Blues 1-0 victory over Solihull Moors.

“When my loan finished there was an opportunity to come to Chester. Knowing how big the club is and knowing players like Ryan Lowe who had played here previously, he (Crewe boss David Artell) said to go there, give it a good crack and it will give me a good opportunity, even if it is this level next year or play higher, I just want to play games and do well for the club I’m playing for.

“When Ryan was with me at Crewe he used to take our striker sessions and used to tell me little things off the ball.

“I remember when he was injured last year and I was starting the game instead of him, he told me to get my head down and make those runs and pace yourself, what you want an experience pro to tell a younger player.”

Udoh, who could have joined Chester a week earlier but held off due to the Blues not having a fixture, says Artell looked at the Blues immediate run of games and believed the ex-Ilkeston man would have a good opportunity to get amongst the goals.

“He looked at the games, at the fixtures and at least four or five of them are around us in the table so he said just go there, work your hardest, score goals, do your best and come back in and we will give you a chance,” continued Udoh, who has joined Chester on-loan until January 7, a deal funded by the club’s Squad Builder fund which was launched earlier this season to aid Bignot’s budget.

“That is the goal. I would like to push on, get better and improve and while I’m here I can crack on. I’m young but the young people have to learn as well.”

Udoh revealed Bignot had stated the need to inject more pace into his Chester line-up, and the Lagos-born striker was happy to oblige in the victory over Solihull.

However, he added he was delighted to see Ross Hannah grab the winning goal, having initially replaced him in the starting line-up.

“I’ve come in and the gaffer is trying to up the tempo with everything we do,” he added. “He’s trying to get the players to win games, we need points, it’s all about the points nowadays especially where we are in the table so now we just need to keep winning.

“This was a vital game and I’m pleased we got the points. I’m pleased for Ross also because he’s been scoring and he’s come off the bench and scored the winner. It’s important we push on from here and keep winning and get as high up that table as we can.”