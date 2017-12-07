Daniel Udoh can add new dimension to Chester attack after signing on-loan from Crewe Alex

Ross Thorpe believes Daniel Udoh will add another dimension to Chester’s attack after securing the striker on loan from Crewe.

The 21-year-old Nigerian forward signed for Alex in 2016 after impressing for Ilkeston, and had recently caught the eye of Blues boss Marcus Bignot after a successful loan spell at Halesowen Town where he bagged eight goals in 10 matches.

Udoh links up with Bignot and assistant Thorpe at the Deva and could be in line to start against Solihull Moors on Saturday.

“It’s good to get Daniel in, there’s been a lot of speculation so it’s good it’s happened now,” he said.

“He’s met the group, trained, done well so it’s about getting bodies back in and around the squad. With Harry and Jordan not yet being fully fit, Daniel is another good body to have in the building.

“He’s different to what we’ve got. When we’re profiling players, what do they offer to what we’ve already got? He’s got a lot of good traits, he was highly thought of when Crewe brought him in from Ilkeston.

“He’s been out on loan at Halesowen and scored eight times in 10 games so he comes here with confidence in terms of his goals.

“Being from down that neck of the woods, the goals he has got for them this season has taken them away from the relegation zone they were in.”

The Blues have been handed a major fitness boost with the news that wing-back Reece Hall-Johnson, on-loan from Grimsby Town, is back in full training after a hamstring injury, although a starting berth may not quite be achievable against Solihull.

“When Reece came in it was an area we had identified and he certainly added something both physically and techincally to that side of the pitch,” Thorpe said.

“To lose him against Wrexham, it’s been a blow as Reece offers something different with his energy, desire and energy.

“When you get someone like that back fit and it’s a big boost for the whole squad.

“Reece has been back at Grimsby since it happened and the gaffer has been in constant dialogue. We have to make sure he’s properly right, but he’s trained this week and the beauty of us having the Friday session gives the gaffer an extra chance to look at the group.”

Thorpe also offered an update on the fitness of striker Archer, the 24-year-old having been ruled out of action with a groin injury in recent weeks.

“Jordan has been a big miss,” he added. “A lot of credit has to go to the medical staff because after Dagenham, the room Kath (Hopwood, physio) works out of was probably busier than the dressing room.

“Jordan is in a much better place this week but I don’t think he’ll be available for Saturday.”