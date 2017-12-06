Chester FC look to push through double signing ahead of Solihull Moors clash

Chester boss Marcus Bignot will look to push two deals over the line ahead of their crunch clash with Solihull Moors.

The Blues are on the verge of bringing in a striker with Football League experience, a move which could be sewn up on Thursday prior to a huge match at the bottom of the table against Mark Yates’ fellow strugglers.

Bignot is also looking to bring in another goalkeeper, with back-up keeper Nathan Vaughan – yet to play for the Blues since his arrival last month – understood to be on the verge of joining Worcester City.

Worcester have made an approach for the 36-year-old stopper, who has also enjoyed spells with Solihull, Kidderminster Harriers, Evesham United and Bromsgrove Sporting.

With Conor Mitchell having returned to parent club Burnley, the Blues need an additional gloveman to provide cover for regular number one Alex Lynch, and provide the 22-year-old with competition.

Chester could welcome Craig Mahon and Tom Shaw back into the squad for Saturday’s encounter, but the clash will come too soon for Jordan Archer (groin), Harry White (hamstring) and Reece Hall-Johnson (hamstring) who could all come into contention for the trip to Halifax Town on December 23.