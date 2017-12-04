Marcus Bignot insists FA Trophy is 'no hindrance' to Chester FC

Marcus Bignot insists the FA Trophy is 'not a hindrance' to his Chester side, especially now their first round tie will be settled on the day.

With the Blues in a relegation scrap and opponents AFC Fylde also still in the FA Cup – forcing Wigan to a second round replay – both clubs have agreed to scrap a potential replay in their Trophy tie on Saturday, December 16, which will be settled on the day with extra time and penalties if required.

“It's the first round for our level so we have to play it,” Bignot, pictured right, said. “It's not a hindrance for us. It's an opportunity to get this club to Wembley which it's not been before so that's a motivation in itself.

“In terms of the game itself, it presents an opportunity for us to gain some much-needed confidence, that is going to be key.

“Along with that it gives us the chance at the end of it to play at Wembley. You can play for many years and not have the privilege of not playing there, so it certainly isn't a hindrance to us.

“It would be a hindrance if it was a replay but there won't be a replay now, so it's a win-win situation for me.”

Bignot has been handed a fitness boost with the news that Craig Mahon is back in full training and could come into contention this weekend, but the Solihull 'six-pointer' is set to come a week early for midfielder Tom Shaw.

“Solihull might come a bit too soon for Tom if I am honest,” he added.

“It's more like we're working towards Fylde where we could see one or two players back, but it is a big month, December into January as it gears us up for a busy run in the end to the season.”