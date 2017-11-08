Chester 0 Wrexham 1: Manager reaction after cross-border clash

DEAN KEATES hailed his resilient Wrexham side after holding on for a 1-0 victory against arch rivals Chester.

“I enjoy winning any game,” said Keates.

“There is a little bit more added spice with it being a local derby, we gave the fans what they wanted and that is three points.

“It is not just the defence, it is all over. But a few times they did get through us a little bit too easy and that is something we need to look at.

“On another day you might concede but we came away from home, were well organised and we have been disciplined.

“We work on stuff, Shaun has arrived on it and we won 1-0 and kept a clean sheet.

“The lads in there are resilient and the character they showed, especially in the last 20 minutes was excellent. To a man everyone stood up to be counted.”

Marcus Bignot was left frustrated by Chester’s inability to turn their domination of possession into goals as they suffered defeat in the cross-border derby.

“I’m gutted for the supporters, you don’t want to lose derby matches first and foremost,” he said. “It hurts more this defeat, it hurts more than any other game.

“I think the fans saw a performance that didn’t deserve to lose a game of football, but being critical and I have been, to dominate the game for so long in possession in the right areas, in their half, to get into good opportunities, we’ve got to have the desire to create chances.

“We never created those chances today. We’ve hit the post, the crossbar, we’ve had a free header in the six yard box but we’ve not worked their keeper. That is the ruthlessness and the game has been decided on one incident in the 18-yard box where they’ve scored from a direct free-kick.

“Neither keeper has had anything to do and on another given day, we should be working the keeper more than we have done.”