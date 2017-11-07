Marcus Bignot: Chester FC can be 'inspired' by cross-border derby atmosphere

Marcus Bignot believes his Chester players will be ‘inspired and galvanised’ by the atmosphere created in the cross-border derby.

The Blues boss, now six weeks into his new role, faces his first clash against bitter rivals Wrexham tomorrow night and feels three points would make a major 'statement’ as to the progress his side are making.

“The players have a duty to get the supporters behind them, but when you talk about derbies I think the atmosphere and the game takes care of itself,” said Bignot, who confirmed Craig Mahon and Tom Shaw have been ruled out of tomorrow’s televised encounter.

“The players should be able to thrive in this environment. Straight from the off our supporters will make a lot of noise and get behind the players, who have a duty to perform. They will be inspired and galvanised by the atmosphere our supporters will create.

“We’re going in the right direction, in small steps. The league table is going to fluctuate all the time but in terms of a form guide, stats and points return, the last five games would see us out of the bottom four.

“A win wouldn’t be a catalyst for this group but it would be another marker, a statement made to show we’re going in the right direction.”

The nature of derby matches means the 43-year-old won’t need to say much to his Chester squad prior to the latest chapter, and called on his players to draw upon their recent goalless draw at Tranmere.

“A night like tomorrow night helps me as a manager,” he continued. “The occasion, what it means to our supporters, it takes care of itself and our players will be told what is required in no uncertain terms.

“For me, it’s a lot easier in terms of the build-up to a game because you don’t have to say much. They will be fully aware of what is required and I want our players to thrive in that environment.

“We’ve experienced – albeit slightly different – that sort of atmosphere with Tranmere and we came through that, and the supporters could see what their vocal support and numbers meant to us.

“We went into Tranmere’s backyard and gave a very fitting performance which befitted the great support we got that day, and the challenge now is to give a performance which is worthy of this football club.”

It’ll be the first time Bignot has locked horns with his counterpart Dean Keates, who will take charge of the Reds for the 50th time tomorrow night.

“We’ll be the two smallest managers in the league on the touchline! Look, I’m pleased for Dean but it’s all about us,” he added. “They are tough to beat but what I feel is my group is starting to represent the DNA in terms of what we want as staff so that is pleasing.

“What I want is our players to make sure I go home happy but also to send our supporters home happy.”