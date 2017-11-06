Marcus Bignot urges Chester fans to pack out the Deva ahead of derby clash with Wrexham

MARCUS BIGNOT has urged Chester’s supporters to pack out the Deva on Wednesday night for their eagerly anticipated clash with rivals Wrexham.

The midweek derby – set to be screened live on BT Sport – will be Bignot’s first taste of the cross-border encounter and the 43-year-old has called on the fans to rally around his injury-hit squad, in the wake of their valiant 2-2 draw at Eastleigh on Saturday.

“We're down to the bare bones, and we'll be down to the bare bones again on Wednesday,” he said.

“I urge all the supporters to come out on Wednesday to support us, we need you to help this group of players and get those three points.

“But we also need them as a football club financially, to get a big gate on as this gate is going to be important to us, especially when budgets are tight. The attendance can be a massive help to us moving forward and also on the night to spur us on for three points.

“I really do urge the supporters, bring a friend who has never been before, because we're playing some good football and the last three games are testament to that.

“Let's make it an occasion where we can showcase what this football club is all about, don't watch it on the TV, come down, experience the atmosphere and get behind the boys.

“We're a special club, a fan-owned club and we have a really good opportunity to showcase all that is good about that on Wednesday night. All the people, every Chester fan, get down to the game.

“It's a cliché and its cheesy but we do need that 12th man behind us.”

Bignot hailed the performances of his goalscoring duo James Akintunde and Ryan Astles in the second-half fightback at Ten Acres and believes the 23-year-old centre-half has been ‘excellent’ since both he and Ross Thorpe took charge of the first-team in September.

“James needs to put goals and assists to his name now and he's done that today so he can be very pleased,” he added.

“We said at half-time we must score from a corner because we had so many corners. We were bound to score off one of them and Ryan is always a threat from corners.

“He deserved that because he's been excellent since we came in. He's ‘Mr Consistent’ and we're delighted with the progress he's making.

“I said to the players, this is the first Friday night where I could switch off because we'd done the work in the week and going full-time has enabled us to do that because of the extra day on the grass.”

