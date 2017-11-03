Harry White: 'Fitter & sharper' Chester FC benefiting from full-time switch

HARRY WHITE believes Chester are already reaping the benefits of their switch to full-time training as the Blues look to haul themselves away from danger.

After the dismal FA Cup defeat at Kidderminster last month, boss Marcus Bignot took the major step to take Chester into the world of full-time four day per week training, and performances have certainly picked up since, despite slipping back into the relegation zone with a last-gasp loss at Maidstone United last weekend.

Centre-forward White, a summer signing from Solihull, described himself as ‘buzzing’ at the move to full-time having intially joined the Blues as he craved a more professional day-to-day environment.

“I’m buzzing with the move to full-time to be honest,” he said.

“When I signed for Chester, one of the main reasons was the move to training during the day as it was the way I wanted to go, rather than training twice and week in the evenings like at Solihull.

“It can only benefit us having that extra day. I already think you can see we’re a touch sharper, our fitness levels are better. That’s only going to keep getting better as we improve and keep training full-time.

“I think all the lads all want to train full-time, we’re happy with the switch. But obviously for a couple of the lads and the players who have a long way to travel, it’s been a little bit difficult but it’s the way the club has decided to go, and I’m buzzing for it.

“You can see that in some of the performances recently. Barrow was the best football we’ve played for large periods, then we fought all the way to the end to get the winner.

“I thought the lads then put a massive shift in at Maidstone and we didn’t deserve to concede late on. But the performances have been better, we see that, and it’s starting to click into gear now.”

The 22-year-old previously played under Bignot at Solihull Moors, where the 43-year-old manager led the Midlands club to the National League North title in 2015-16 and the relative comfort of mid-table prior to being appointed Grimsby Town boss midway through last season.

“Marcus is a manager who knows what he wants, and he knows the methods of getting it out of us players,” added White.

“He’s done well before at his previous clubs and I think his track record at Solihull shows what he can achieve at a club like Chester.

“Working under him before is helpful, everybody is focused on implementing his style of play and he’s spot on tactically.

“He saw what’s been missing and everyone who has come in has been a good addition to the squad so far. The additional competition is healthy, obviously now we’re all fighting for our place up front including myself, but it makes you work harder.”

White now believes he can show the Blues fans ‘what he’s made of’ after fighting his way back from abductor and hamstring injuries earlier in the campaign, and being forced to play through the pain barrier in the away FA Cup tie at Kidderminster.

“Coming back so soon after being out for a long time, it was tough, especially the Kidderminster game, I could feel I wasn’t match fit,” he explained.

“It was a stretch to play in that one but it was needs must and I’ll always answer the call for the manager. Since then I've been training hard every day and feel like I’m getting fitter each day and now I’m ready to try and regain my place in the team.

“I need to get in the manager’s mind that he wants to start me. It’s been a frustrating time for me so far, the injuries have meant it’s been up and down. But hopefully now I can stay fit, hit and purple patch and show the supporters what I’m made of.”

n Chester winger Matty Waters has joined Sutton Coldfield on a one-month loan deal.

The Blues youngster, who has found game time limited this season, links up with the Northern Premier outfit and follows fellow youth graduate Tom Crawford in heading out on loan, after he joined Runcorn Town last weekend.

n Chester FC Former Players Association will hold its AGM on Monday, November 6 (7.30pm) at the Red Lion, Overleigh Road, Handbridge.

Any Chester FC Senior Blues members looking to attend tomorrow’s November meeting are reminded the event begins at 11am and will feature a talk from Grenville Millington, the club's former press officer.