Alex Lynch: Chester fans travails provides extra incentive to win rearranged Eastleigh clash

Alex Lynch feels Chester have an ‘added incentive’ to come away from Eastleigh with a positive result to reward the patience of Blues fans.

The Blues head to Ten Acres for the second time in a month this weekend for their rearranged clash with the Spitfires, after the original fixture on September 30 was postponed just two hours before kick-off, despite a pre-planned morning pitch inspection being cancelled by the Hampshire club.

Eastleigh have since been ordered to reimburse Chester and their supporters for a wasted journey, and any Blues supporters making the trip down south on Saturday will be given free entry to the game, with goalkeeper Lynch hoping the players can reward their devoted fans with three points.

“It’s a good chance to bounce back and an opportunity to come away with a positive result from a tough fixture,” the 22-year-old said. “They’re a good side, it's always a tough game and we go there looking to pick up some points and get back the point we should’ve got on Saturday.

“It’s got to act as a bit of an incentive hasn't it? Our fans spent their hard-earned money travelling to the original game only to find out it was called off.

“It’s ok for us, of course we were disappointed, but it’s not as if we’re out of pocket as players. But for the fans, they were left out of pocket, so it’d be really nice for us to reward their support and commitment to travelling back down there, by giving them a positive result to take home.

“We’re all aware of the effort they go to support the team, although once we cross the line on Saturday we’ll put it to the back of our minds, because you can’t go into a game thinking about the fans.”

The Holyhead-born stopper was left ‘gutted’ to concede a 95th minute goal in the 1-0 defeat at Maidstone United, with each of the past three goals the Blues have shipped coming in injury-time, after they conceded twice in first-half stoppage time during last week’s 3-2 win over Barrow, and a ‘lack of concentration’ may be to blame.

“The win over Barrow was a massive boost for everybody around the club. It was as good a performance as we’ve put together in the first-half so to concede those two late goals in first-half stoppage time was frustrating,” Lynch continued.

“We’ve got to defend better as a team in those situations, we’ve maybe lost a bit of concentration again on Saturday and it’s cost us a point.

“We’ve got to concentrate right to the whistle in both halves, that’s everybody in the team not just individuals.

“Goals do go in during added time, that happens in football, it can go for you or against you. But for it to happen three times in a week is frustrating as otherwise we’d have been looking at two clean sheets.

“We’ve got to make sure we keep those concentration levels going moving forward, and make sure it doesn’t keep being an issue.”