Chester FC: Ross Hannah backs 'true character' to shine through at Maidstone United

ROSS HANNAH believes Chester are now showing the ‘true character’ that lies within the Blues dressing room as they bid to record back-to-back league victories for the first time in almost a year.

Successes over Eastleigh and North Ferriby at the end of November was the last time the Blues have tasted two National League wins in a row and they will look to end that unwanted record at Maidstone United tomorrow (3pm).

Centre-forward Hannah admits the players let down Blues supporters with some of their recent performances but took great heart in the fighting spirit displayed in the dramatic 3-2 victory over Barrow on Tuesday night.

“At the end of my last spell, we got sucked into the bottom four which we did well to get out of,” the 31-year-old said.

“The fans want to see 110 per cent commitment every game, and as a professional footballer you should guarantee that, there’s no hiding from that.

“Some performances have been under-par but we know we have committed players in that dressing room, players who have good character.

“We showed that true character at Tranmere, against Barrow and we need to keep showing that on a regular basis which I’m sure we will from now on.”

“It’s always good to get a win whoever it’s against,” he continued, having got the better of Barrow, the club he left in the summer after a 12-month spell at Holker Street.

“There was relief there at the end. We were comfortable at half-time but let them back in at 2-2, but we dusted ourselves down and we knew if we carried on as we did in the first-half, we’d get our reward and we showed great character.

“The gaffer was calm, he just said he believes in us and to keep doing what we were doing and it will pay off.

“We can’t think that’s it, as we’ve got a tough trip to Maidstone next.

“We go there buoyed by the last-minute winner and hopefully we can come back with at least a point. We need to climb the table and get into a position where we believe we should be.

“The 4G can be looked into a bit too much. We train on it now and again at the university so it’s a surface where there’s no excuses.

“It’s a good passing surface, that should suit us.

“They’re a good side but if we stick to our strengths I’m sure we’ll get a positive result.”

Hannah started up front with new arrival Jordan Archer and the 24-year-old striker bagged a debut goal on 11 minutes, which delighted his Sheffield-born strike partner.

“I only met him a day before,” Hannah explained. “He’s a nice, grounded lad, who is hungry to do well and that’s the type of lad you want around you.

“You couldn’t ask for a better debut could you? I said to him beforehand just make sure you hold yourself together and be positive and we caused them a lot of problems. He’ll prove a good player for us.

“The gaffer felt we needed freshening up and the squad is the strongest as I’ve known it here. There’s healthy competition for places which every club needs, we’ve got that now and we can hopefully go on a run.”

Asked whether the switch to full-time training is helping the Blues, he replied: “My coaching commitments are on a Sunday so it doesn’t affect me too much, I’d do a bit at home on Fridays anyway when we’re off.

“It can only be a benefit to us. It gave me an extra day to train last week and play 45 minutes against Boreham Wood so I can only see it helping us.

“The lads have taken it in their stride, we should be full time and now we are.”