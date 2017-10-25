Jordan Archer aims to grasp his chance after dream Chester debut

JORDAN ARCHER wants to ‘grasp his opportunity’ at Chester after making a dream debut in the vital win over Barrow.

The highly-rated centre-forward – signed on Monday from Stourbridge – marked his arrival at the Blues with a goal inside 11 minutes with a thumping finish into the bottom corner and impressed with his strength and heading ability throughout the success.

Chester fought off the likes of Tranmere to Archer’s signature and the lure of playing for Marcus Bignot, who has brought through the likes of Omar Bogle at Solihull Moors, was a big factor in him signing for the Blues.

“I was buzzing to start in the first place and to grab a goal has topped it all off, getting the three points too,” the 24-year-old said. “Stourbridge is a great club and I really enjoyed my time there but when an opportunity like this comes around you’ve got to take it and hopefully I can grasp the opportunity.

“I was surprised when Chester came in, it’s come round so quickly. I know the gaffer, I know what he’s done for some young strikers so it’s a no-brainer really to come here.

“Marcus has done great work with the likes of Omar so it’s a no-brainer to come here as I want to improve myself as well as helping the club out. If I keep working hard, I’ll listen to the gaffer and see where it takes me.

“I’ve come in and I intend to work hard and see if we can get as high up the table as possible”.

Making the switch from the Northern Premier outfit to the Deva might not be as big a jump as many think in terms of attendances, with the Black Country club averaging crowds of around 800 and pulling in a big gate of 2,306 for their recent derby clash with Halesowen.

Archer believes this experience will be of great benefit to him with Chester.

“We used to get quite a few at Stourbridge, we’d average about 800 and then local derbies there will be about 2,000 so I’m used to playing in front of a big crowd and to get the fans on your side is the most important thing,” he said.

“That calms the nerves a bit. When I went to Stourbridge I was a bit nervous but you get used to it, blank it out, and just get on with the game.

“I trained Monday, that was intense, all the lads were very welcoming and to start the game was even better.

“I thought we were on top first-half but second-half we let that control slip a bit. But we defended well and to score at the end was unreal.

“I was buzzing after scoring, I don’t think the adrenaline has worn off yet! Hopefully I can grab a few more on Saturday.”