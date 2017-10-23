Chester snap up AFC Telford United left-back Jordan Gough

Marcus Bignot is set to bolster his Chester squad further with the arrival of left-back Jordan Gough.

AFC Telford United have announced the 27-year-old had left the club in order to join the Blues, and will go straight into the squad for tomorrow’s crunch relegation clash with Barrow, subject to the completion of paperwork.

Gough, who will provide competition for Lathaniel Rowe-Turner at full-back, will link up with Bignot having been part of his side who secured the National League North title in 2015-16.

The defender is the fourth arrival in the past 10 days since Bignot took charge of the club, after Ryan Crump, Offrande Zanzala and Reece Hall-Johnson joined the club on loan or short-term deals.

Telford boss Rob Edwards said: “Jordan has been terrific for us since I arrived at the club and has remained the ultimate professional over the seven-day period including travelling to Ferriby on Saturday despite the fact he knew he could be leaving.

“The opportunity to join a National League club shows how well he has done for us this season and the chance the work with Marcus again was too good to turn down.”

Bignot remains hopeful of securing the services of another striker ahead of the Barrow clash.