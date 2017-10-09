Alex Lynch: 'That's my best performance in a Chester FC shirt'

ALEX LYNCH felt he produced his best display in a Chester shirt so far as he helped secure a vital point at rivals Tranmere.

The 22-year-old, dropped at the start of the campaign, was inspired throughout an absorbing derby at Prenton Park, keeping Micky Mellon’s side at bay with a string of top drawer stops.

“Without doubt that’s my best performance so far,” he said. “I remember having a pretty decent game against Southport last year but that was my best and it’s nice it’s come in a derby.

“After I made the first save on the volley (from Norwood) I thought this is a good confidence booster and after I’ve made a couple more it feels like it’s one of those days where I’m on form and it’s going to take something special to beat me.

“Doing something positive early doors really does help for the rest of the game. With being a goalkeeper, if you do something wrong people jump on you but that’s part of being a goalkeeper.”

Lynch revealed boss Marcus Bignot had told his players at half-time to ensure they came away with at least a point, having been second-best for long spells of the first-half, and there was a real upturn in performance during the second 45 minutes.

“Like you say it was a hard-earned point, they build up a lot of momentum and made quite a few chances but it’s great to come here, get a clean sheet and pick up a point at Tranmere,” he added.

“It’s a results business but we’ve dug deep for long parts and there’s character in there to keep clean sheets. The gaffer said at half-time if we can’t win then let’s not lose, and that’s a very good saying as the more points we get on the board the more it will help us.

“Everyone did well, we didn’t create too much but we stayed together, stuck together and it’s a good point.”

n Chester’s postponed fixture away at Eastleigh has been rearranged for Tuesday, October 31 (7.45pm).

The Blues had requested the game be played this Tuesday and switched to the Deva due to ongoing drainage works at the Silverlake Stadium, but the proposal was rejected the National League.