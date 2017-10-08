Chester FC: Marcus Bignot 'proud' of his players after battling derby point

Marcus Bignot declared himself ‘proud’ of his Chester players after they battled their way to hard-earned 0-0 derby draw at Tranmere Rovers.

Roared on by 1,198 travelling supporters at Prenton Park, the Blues were indebted to 22-year-old goalkeeper Alex Lynch, who produced a string of tremendous saves as Bignot’s men rode wave after wave of Rovers’ attacks to cling on for an excellent point.

The Blues remain in the National League relegation zone, but there was plenty to admire about the way Bignot’s side maintained their shape and discipline throughout the 90 minutes, although Micky Mellon’s hosts can count themselves unlucky to run into an inspired goalkeeping display, as Lynch was on hand to produce wonderful stops to deny James Norwood, Connor Jennings and debutant Gerry McDonagh.

“We had a great away support here today and they can go home happy because they’ve seen their team put in an unbelievable amount of work into getting that result,” boss Bignot said.

“I’m proud of every single one of them out there. We stayed in the game and our goalkeeper has been superb.

“I believe the harder you work the luckier you get and the work-rate, organisation and disicipline was all there today. That’s the kind of performances and results we can get away from home.

“It was about character and personality, they’ve shown they can come here to an away ground, no doubt the biggest attendance in the non-league today, and not be swayed by that and stay concentrated throughout, so we’re going the right way.

“We’re evolving but it’s about getting results. That’s two clean sheets in three games now and as the weeks go by and the months, as we work with them more, results will come. It’s all about results and this was a massive result.

“What was missing on Tuesday (2-0 defeat against Woking) was concentration, organisation and discipline and that was there in the game before. They brought that back today and if you don’t have that you get outdone.

“Tranmere had moments of quality, that’s what they can produce but it’s what our goalkeeper is there for.

“They will be disappointed not to have won, but we’d have been disappointed had we not got a point, it was one of those games.”

When told how many Blues fans had packed in behind the goal, Bignot replied: “That’s frightening to be honest with you, full credit to them, it’s the first time I’ve brought a team to this ground and actually heard my team in terms of the supporters, they were just as good as the players out there.

“They were singing my name all through the second half which was brilliant!

“Derby games, the crowd get you going. Now we’ve got to give them something to get behind in terms of our home performances and the away games where we don’t have the derby atmosphere.”