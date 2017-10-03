Chester FC 'must find a way' of beating Woking says boss Marcus Bignot

Marcus Bignot believes Chester must ‘find whatever way they can’ to get another vital three points against Woking tonight.

The new Blues manager is seeking to make it back-to-back wins since taking charge when they play host to Anthony Limbrick’s in-form Cards at the Swansway Chester tonight (7.45pm), with the 43-year-old looking to build on the 2-0 success over Maidenhead United.

Bignot was left bitterly disappointed by Saturday’s wasted trip to Eastleigh, with the game postponed just over two hours before kick-off due to an unfit pitch, and wants to reward the fans for their patience back on home soil.

“I’ve gone on record with my thoughts regarding Eastleigh, I felt it showed a real lack of respect for the supporters of our football club,” said Bignot, who confirmed Harry White remains sidelined tonight.

“The authorities have a duty to do the right thing for the supporters, who are the life blood of any football club, and it was an incredibly disappointing situation for them.

“As management and players we have stayed professional. You have to deal with these things and we quickly moved onto preparing for Tuesday night.

“It’s another opportunity to get a key three points and to try and climb that table. We’re in it for results right now, however they come about.

“It’s all about the mentality of the group. There’s several ways to win a football match and we must find whatever way we can to go and beat Woking. I’ve challenged the players to go and find that way of winning and I believe, as I do heading into every game, that we can come away from it with a positive result.”

The new Blues boss has stressed the need to utilise his senior players to help the club pull clear of the relegation zone after a poor start to the campaign, which could lead to academy graduates James Jones, Tom Crawford and Nathan Brown heading out on loan to gain more first-team experience.

Teenage winger Matty Waters, who had been hoping to make serious inroads into the first-team this season, is another who could benefit from game time elsewhere, although the 19-year-old is more likely to be kept around the club due to the paper-thin nature of the squad numbers.

"We've always been big on players playing week in, week out,” Bignot continued.

"You train all week, you practice your skills, but for your development and your learning, it's critical that you're playing games.

"We're very keen on that and it's something we'll be looking toward in terms of are our players playing week in and week out."

The Blues academy has begun to reap serious reward in the past 12 months, with Sam Hughes’ graduation into the first-team and subsequent £125,000 move to Leicester City being the highlight, as well as last year’s run to the FA Youth Cup third round.

"I'm really excited and me and Ross have already spoken with Calum at length,” he added.

"We're very much about developing and producing our own.

“I'm excited about what we've got but there's got to be a development plan for the players to get the best out of them.

"We're due to sit down and make sure their pathway is best supported so it gives them the best opportunity to be successful and playing out there for Chester.”