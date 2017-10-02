Marcus Bignot: Kidderminster v Chester FC will be a 'cracking FA Cup tie'

Marcus Bignot believes Chester’s FA Cup draw away at Kidderminster Harriers has all the makings of a ‘cracking cup tie’.

The Blues have been handed an away tie at Aggborough in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw made earlier today, a club Bignto spent a season at in 1996/97 before sealing a move to Crewe, before returning in 2010.

The 43-year-old is also currently helping Kidderminster chairman Colin Gordon in setting up a youth academy in Solihull and was delighted to be paired with John Eustace’s National League North outfit, who currently lie 13th in the table.

“It’s a club that’s really close to my heart,” said Bignot, with a home clash against Woking up next for the Blues tomorrow night (7.45pm).

“I played for Kidderminster and got my big move to Crewe on the back of that.

“I’m currently helping Kidderminster and their chairman, Colin Gordon, set up a youth academy in Solihull, so I’ve got some really strong links there so it’s a nice tie in that regard.

“I’m sure we’ll take a large following down there and it’s got all the hallmarks of a cracking FA Cup tie. It’s a good pitch, not too far to travel for the fans, so it’s a good tie.

“I’ve seen a bit of them in pre-season and being from the Midlands I keep my eye on Kidderminster.”

Regarding Saturday’s postponement at Eastleigh, Blues chief executive Mark Maguire confirmed he is in the process of stating Chester’s case to the National League and will await further news from league officials on the rearranged date, with the game expected to take place on a Tuesday night within the next five weeks.

“I’m just in the process of drafting two letters to the National League,” he explained. “I think in both cases we need to explain the overall picture to them before we get any further.”

“One outlines our observations regarding Saturday and how the postponement came about, the other is in regards to the rearranged fixture and stating our case and putting forward dates for that.”