Tom Shaw: I 'missed the buzz' of playing for Chester FC

TOM SHAW admits he ‘missed the buzz’ of playing after a rollercoaster few weeks for the Chester midfielder.

The 30-year-old, limited to just three substitute appearances in his role as Jon McCarthy’s player/assistant manager at the start of the season, was handed the reins on a caretaker basis following McCarthy’s dismissal on September 6.

Having overseen clashes against Ebbsfleet, Gateshead and Dover Athletic, Shaw was delighted to be handed a starting role against Maidenhead United – a ‘real vote of confidence’ by new boss Marcus Bignot – and repaid the faith with a fine display in midfield during the Blues’ 2-0 win, their first home victory in nine months.

In addition, Bignot has confirmed Shaw will remain part of the backroom staff as first-team player/coach and the popular midfielder is delighted to be part of his plans on and off the pitch.

“I’m chuffed he’s keeping me involved with the coaching staff, from watching him coach so far there’s a lot I can learn from him,” explained Shaw, who recently took up a new role at Nottingham University in their sports department.

“His language and delivery was outstanding really, that’s something I’ll be picking up and hopefully I’ll be able to take a few sessions when the time is right.

“He’s stuck me in his team which was a real vote of confidence. I tried my best for everyone and hopefully I can carry on with things on both sides.

“I missed that buzz so to go back out there and to win the game is a really good feeling so it was terrific from everyone.

“I don’t think (the run) was a massive factor for the players but it was for the club, it dragged on for too long. But to shake it off takes a bit of pressure off.

“We put a real good shift in and it could’ve been an even better scoreline."

With Bignot speaking last week about his hopes to ‘mentor’ Shaw down the line, the 30-year-old replied enthusiastically: “That’s brilliant to hear, from a selfish point of view that would be great for my development.

“But whatever I’m doing I’ve just got to apply myself, be professional and give it my best.

“It’s been a mad couple of weeks, I’ve had all of this going on which has been enjoyable.

“I’ve had a brand new job starting as well last Monday so it’s been hectic.

“I apologise to my wife and my daughter for not seeing them much these past few weeks, but they understand!

“It was a nice way to cap it off with a win. It’s been a really good learning experience for me and to be able to get back out there, runaround with the shackles off, it was enjoyable.”

Shaw hailed a ‘terrific performance’ as the Blues ended their 16-match wait for a win at the Swansway Chester Stadium, as goals in either half from Ryan Astles and Ross Hannah sealed a crucial three points.

Now just a point away from safety ahead of Saturday’s trip to Eastleigh, Shaw hopes the team can now build on Bignot’s instruction and grab just a second away win this term.

“It was a terrific performance. The manager came in on Thursday, set his stall out straightaway and put on a really impressive training session,” he added.

“The lads bought into it straightaway, how he is as a person and a coach, really charismatic and engaging. The lads took on a lot of information and implemented it very well.

“That game could’ve been five or six nil, and I could see the fans enjoyed it so it was a big day for the club. The legs are okay, the adrenaline got me through mostly.

“I felt alright, I cramped up a little bit. (Lucas) Dawson next to me was outstanding, he covered a lot of ground when I was in the wrong place a couple of times.”