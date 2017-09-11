Gary Brabin rules himself out of the running for Chester FC job

GARY BRABIN has ruled himself out of the running for the Chester job after confirming he won’t be applying for the vacancy.

The 46-year-old, pictured, who parted company with Tranmere Rovers 12 months ago, is a former Chester player and was installed as the bookmakers’ favourite to land the role last week following Jon McCarthy’s sacking.

However, Brabin is now working as a first-team scout at Championship club Sunderland, and the ex-Doncaster, Hull and TNS midfielder won’t be throwing his hat into the ring for the Blues’ vacancy.

With Chester set to draw up their shortlist solely with managers who apply directly for the role, Brabin is effectively ruled out of the running.

“I’m aware of it and it’s a really good opportunity, but right now it’s the not the right move for myself,” the former Southport, Luton and Cambridge manager said.

“I’ve not applied and I’m not planning to do so. I’m enjoying being a first-team scout for Sunderland and I’m not going to start applying for other jobs at this moment in time. I’m happy in the job I’m doing.

“Of course it’s appealing, it’s a club I played for and enjoyed my time there. But it involves a long process and it’s just not something I can commit myself to.”

Brabin added he is in ‘no doubt’ the Blues’ job is one with ‘great potential’ and feels the board’s interview process will see the right man appointed, with Chester hoping to have their new gaffer in place by the middle of next week.

Ex-Solihull manager Marcus Bignot remains the frontrunner for the role, having already applied, while Graham Barrow, Shaun Reid, Dino Maamria and Steve Watson have all been linked with the vacancy.

“I’ve not looked into the stuff behind the scenes at Chester too much, in terms of training facilities, budget, but it’s a cracking opportunity for someone to go in there, I’ve no doubt it’s a club with potential,” he added.

“It’s a long process with the applications and interviews, but I’m sure Chester will end up with the right man for the job.

“It’s a different challenge being a scout but it’s one I’m really enjoying. I do miss the day-to-day involvement of being around a club each day and the interaction with everyone.

“It can be a lonely job as you’re on the road a lot but it’s rewarding and right now I’m enjoying it.”