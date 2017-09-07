Graham Barrow linked with Chester return as search begins for new manager

CHESTER are on the hunt for their fourth manager since reforming after Jon McCarthy was sacked yesterday.

McCarthy, who took over from Steve Burr in April 2016, has paid the price for a dreadful run of form which has seen the Blues collect just seven points out of a possible 42 and slump into the National League relegation zone.

Chester City legend Graham Barrow, who has managed the club twice before, has emerged as an early candidate for the role, and is understood to be open to a return to management, having left his role with Wigan Athletic in the summer.

Tom Shaw has been placed in temporary charge of the first-team ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ebbsfleet, with the player/assistant manager expected to make his case for the role.

Ex-Tranmere bosses Gary Brabin and Ronnie Moore have been also been linked as a replacement for McCarthy, while former Chester midfielder Shaun Reid - brother of ex-Premier League boss Peter - has thrown his hat into the ring, having previously managed Warrington Town.

“I want the job, I’d definitely be interested,” Reid said. “It’s a great club and the fans know me there, they’d know what they’re getting and I’d love to manage Chester.”

Ex-Grimsby boss Marcus Bignot, Macclesfield manager John Askey and former Blues number two Ian Sharps are all possible names in the mix.