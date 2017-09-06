Jon McCarthy sacked as manager of Chester FC

CHESTER have sacked manager Jon McCarthy after a dreadful run of form.

Last night’s 2-0 defeat at Solihull Moors, a game McCarthy was told he needed to win, has seen the Blues’ board act swiftly to remove the 47-year-old from his post.

The Blues have taken just seven points from the last 42 available in the National League and are currently struggling in the relegation zone after a dismal start to the current campaign.

Tom Shaw, Dave Felgate and Calum McIntyre have been placed in temporary charge of the team ahead of Saturday’s home fixture against Ebbsfleet.

A club statement reads: “Chester Football Club can today announce that they have terminated the contract of manager Jon McCarthy with immediate effect.

“The Club would like to place on record their sincere thanks to Jon, a thoroughly decent man who could not have worked harder to try and deliver success – and could not have shown more commitment to the Community and the Club.

“Tom Shaw, Dave Felgate and Calum McIntyre have been asked to prepare the team for the forthcoming fixtures – we ask everybody who can to get down to the Swansway Chester Stadium and get behind the staff and players this weekend as we seek to reverse our fortunes at home.”