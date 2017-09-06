Jon McCarthy: I'm still the right man to manage Chester FC

JON McCARTHY last night insisted he remains the man to take Chester forward after facing calls to resign after a miserable 2-0 defeat at Solihull Moors.

The Blues remain in the relegation zone having taken just seven points from their opening eight matches this season, and under-pressure boss McCarthy faced further anger from travelling Blues supporters at Damson Park.

Asked if he was the right man to take the club forward, McCarthy said: “I am, I am, I definitely am.

“The big thing is (I would have) lost the dressing room. You speak to the players, I don’t see your stuff but you know there’s a lot of arguments out there that it’s not me.

“It can sound like I am making excuses, you can do an investigation, go around the place, around the club and the footballers would let you know straight away. The training and the level we have here, ask them what I am like as a manager.

“Yes it’s frustrating, we’ve not been able to get the players out on the pitch that we’d like to have. We lose Ryan Astles, that’s a massive blow, he’s the figurehead of our team. It’s frustrating, I know that.”