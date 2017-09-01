Chester FC: Mark Maguire denies that manager Jon McCarthy has two matches to save his job

Mark Maguire has denied that Chester manager Jon McCarthy has two matches to save his job.

Speaking to the Leader, Maguire refused to put a ‘definitive timescale’ on McCarthy’s future as boss, although the Blues’ chief executive admits it is now ‘essential’ for his under-fire manager to start picking up wins, starting with tomorrow’s trip to rock-bottom Torquay United.

The Blues then travel to Solihull Moors on Tuesday for their rearranged opening day fixture, and it is understood the board feel McCarthy needs to deliver at least one win over the coming four days, in order to stave off the growing clamour for his resignation from Blues’ fans in the wake of Monday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Macclesfield Town, a record equalling 14th home league game without a win.

The Blues will train this morning for the first time since Monday’s defeat, before travelling down to the south-west for an overnight stay ahead of tomorrow’s crunch clash with McCarthy not holding his usual Thursday press conference.

“In my opinion, the only thing more rubbish than a vote of confidence is putting definitive timescales on a situation,” Maguire said.

“It’d be foolish of myself and the board to put an exact time on it. Of course, you’re right in that these next two matches are vitally important for the team, the players and the staff.

“It’d be easy to become very popular by reacting to clamour from supporters, but we have to take a measured approach to this and a number of factors come into play.

“Are the players buying into what the manager and his staff are doing and their plans? That’s a key factor and from conversations with the players, they want to play for Jon.

“I know for a fact some of the players think he’s the best manager they’ve worked for. That shows you what the players think of the manager, but now they need to go out there on Saturday and show they want to play for him. That brings with it pressure on the players but that’s a good thing.

“Another factor is of course results. We’re fully aware results haven’t been good enough, especially at home. There is now an acute need to get some positive results.

“Another factor is the credibility of the manager’s answers when you have a frank conversation with him. So we will consider a number of factors and we’ll continue to do so in a professional manner.”

Maguire also confirmed Chester are close to contacting the National League over finalising a tribunal date over compensation due for James Alabi.

The former Blues striker made the switch to Tranmere Rovers in the summer, with the Wirral outfit ‘no closer’ to matching Chester’s valuation.

“We’ve given detailed explanations of James’ valuation,” he added. “Tranmere are nowhere nearer to matching that so we’re certainly moving towards a tribunal now.

“We’ll be asking the league in due course for a date to be set.”

Chester are offering subsidised £5 travel on official coaches for Tuesday’s rearranged clash at Solihull Moors.

Following the £1,000 of compensation allocated to Chester by the National League, followed the initial postponement of the opening day fixture, the Blues have opted to use the funds to offer coach travel for £5 to and from Damson Park.

Chief executive Mark Maguire said: “We are pleased that the compensation from the league will help those fans who were left out of pocket, but it is also important we recognise those fans who wanted to travel on the day.

“The club have therefore decided to offer subsidised travel for up to three coaches, charging just £5.

“I’d encourage any fans planning to travel to contact the ticket office to book their places. Its right that we continue to recognise the brilliant support we receive and hope that they will take advantage of this offer and get right behind the lads.”

Fans should contact the club ticket office weekdays 10am-4pm to book their seat on the coach to Solihull.