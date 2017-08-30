Chester FC: Mark Maguire admits under-fire Jon McCarthy must start to deliver results quickly

Chester chief executive Mark Maguire has come out in support of under-fire boss Jon McCarthy but admits he must deliver results as a matter of urgency.

McCarthy has come under increasing pressure from Blues’ supporters to step down as manager after equalling a club record of 14 home league matches without a win, with hundreds of frustrated fans staying behind after Monday’s 2-0 defeat against Macclesfield Town to call for his resignation.

In addition, there has been an angry reaction from the Blues’ faithful to McCarthy’s fiery post-match interview where he accused members of the written press of ‘having an agenda’ against both himself and the football club.

In a video on Chester’s Youtube channel, Maguire emphasised the fans remain ‘the most important people’ at Chester, adding that McCarthy must deliver victories soon, ‘especially at home’ with a backroom staff who remain ‘100 per cent behind the manager’.

“We’re owned by the fans, they are the most important people in all of this,” he said.

“In modern football we can be too reactive. Are the players taking enough responsibility? If there was something fundamentally wrong around the place, then we’d know about it. But we have a group of players who couldn’t be more positive about the preparation they are getting and the job being done.

“We’ve got a set of staff who are 100 per cent behind the manager and want to deliver success for him, that’s another key measure. But none of that means anything if people aren’t coming. There’s a real need for wins now, especially at home.

“Everybody knows the importance of results but we’re strong and measured about the situation. What we’re not doing is blindly carrying on in a giddy fashion backing a manager because we think he’s great.

“I do think he’s a fantastic individual but we’re not blindly carrying on because of his contract or in false hope.

“We’re a strong board who have strong conversations internally and we all know what we need to do. There’s very clear objectives and an understanding as to what we must achieve.

“Let’s not avoid tough questions, let's not avoid the reality of where we are. We’re sitting here with a lot of positivity ahead of the matches against Torquay and Solihull and we believe something’s about to click here.”

Maguire rejected the notion of a ‘vote of confidence’ for the 47-year-old but explained the only way to change the opinions of sections of the Blues’ support is now to deliver an improved run of results.

“My general opinion on a ‘vote of confidence’ is that they’re rubbish and not worth the paper they’re written on,” continued Maguire, with Chester facing a trip to rock-bottom Torquay United on Saturday.

“We’ve seen so many examples in football where managers are given a vote of confidence and minute’s later they are sacked. So it doesn’t do anybody any service.

“I understand that there a couple of different camps. Some have made their mind up over the manager and nothing I say will appease that. The only thing that will change that mind is getting results.

“There are those who will back the club and the manager regardless. In terms of confidence, you have in place a very measured, strong, board of directors and we’ll judge the situation on all of the factors.

“What we won’t do is blindly stick with (by McCarthy) in the hope, we’ll do it on a measured set of criteria. Nobody is hiding or ducking the issues.

“It felt like a fresh start at the start of this season, given the feeling arond the place with the new signings,” Maguire added.

“We had a positive performance against Fylde, followed by a disappointing display against Halifax, we can’t hide from that. Then a gut-wrenching defeat to Sutton and a poor performance against Macclesfield.

“That’s four games at home where we’ve not got the results we want. We need to deliver, because we’re carrying on a legacy from last season emotionally and we have to get that monkey off our backs.

“For all the good talk about the right things going on we need to deliver.”