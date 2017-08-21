Chester FC: Player ratings from 3-2 defeat against Sutton United

CONOR MITCHELL: Will be disappointed to have been beaten at his near post for Wright’s goal and really should have stopped Bailey’s free-kick which was disallowed. 5

ANDY HALLS: In the first-half, Halls was the main attacking outlet for the Blues down the right and he continued in similar fashion in the second period. 7

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER: Poor in the first-half, but so were the whole team, and much better in the second period where he got forward at every opportunity. 7

JOHN MCCOMBE: Given a tough time of it by Lafayette but dealt with the physical challenge well despite carrying a knock. 6

RYAN ASTLES: Beaten for pace by Wright for the second goal but redeemed himself with a good second-half showing. 6

PAUL TURNBULL: Along with Mahon, he helped scrap and battle for every second ball in the final 45 minutes and was unlucky to be on the losing side. 7

KINGSLEY JAMES: Will be happy to admit the first-half wasn’t good enough, but rallied well in the second period and came close to scoring. 6

CRIAG MAHON: At 2-0 down, Mahon provided the Blues with a spark they needed with his stunning goal and in the second-half he drove the side on. 8

LUCAS DAWSON: Jekyll and Hyde stuff from Dawson, who had a wretched opening 45 minutes but was one of the most effective players in the second-half and took his goal nicely. 6

ROSS HANNAH: Limped off after 21 minutes with a reccurence of his calf injury and could be set for a month on the sidelines. 5

JAMES AKINTUNDE: Forced to play up top alone for long periods, the 21-year-old worked tirelessly and nearly set up James for a third goal. 7

Replacements

JORDAN CHAPELL: Introduced for Hannah and had a decent game, running at defenders in the second period with pace and trickery. 6