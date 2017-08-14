Chester FC: Player ratings from goalless draw with FC Halifax Town

CONOR MITCHELL: Kept his first clean sheet although had a few nervy moments and was caught out twice by deep crosses. 6

ANDY HALLS: The Blues’ best player, rampaging down the right flank and did everything to try to create scoring opportunities. 8

JOHN MCCOMBE: Relished the physical battle with Tom Denton and produced a brilliant tackle to deny Hotte in the first-half. 7

RYAN ASTLES: Like McCombe, given a hard time of it by Denton but responded well after clearly feeling angered by a stray forearm in the opening period. 6

LATHANIEL ROWE-TURNER: Both he and Halls look very solid full-back options and he impressed with his defensive work. 7

PAUL TURNBULL: No lack of work-rate and determination but the midfielder was sloppy on the ball on occasion. 6

KINGSLEY JAMES: Did his utmost to drive the Blues forward but it didn’t quite happenfor him on a frustrating afternoon. 6

LUCAS DAWSON: The best player in midweek but faded here and never got himself into the game. 5

CRAIG MAHON: Not yet hitting the heights of previous seasons but the Irish winger worked tirelessly throughout. 6

ROSS HANNAH: Looked hungry for goals and sharp in his movements, but his finishing let him down with three first-half chances. 6

HARRY WHITE: Another who disappointed after a fine display against Fylde. Knocked about by Matty Brown and taken off. 5

Replacements

JAMES AKINTUNDE: Unlucky to be dropped to the bench but was full of running when introduced and could’ve nicked the win. 7

JORDAN CHAPELL: Got a couple of shots off and tried to inject some much-needed pace into the side. 6