Brave Chester FC fan Cameron Rowley set for charity fun day

A brave young boy with a rare form of cancer is hoping the community rallies round in support of a fundraising day he has arranged this weekend.

Cameron’s Charity Fun Day will take place at Footgolf Chester on Parkgate Road on Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Entry is free.

The idea for the event came from Chester FC fan Cameron Rowley, who wants to give something back to the charities which have helped him in the two years since he was found to have a desmoplastic small round cell tumour.

Cameron, of Ellesmere Port, has had 12 rounds of chemotherapy but doctors have been unable to rid the 10-year-old of the disease, meaning the treatment he is now receiving is aimed purely at prolonging and improving the quality of his life.

Sunday’s event is the culmination of weeks of planning and will feature fun for all the family, including a bouncy castle, footgolf, specialty ice cream, zorb football, a gourmet burger van, craft stalls, a tombola and raffle, rides for small children and lots more.

Money raised will be donated to two charities close to Cameron's heart – the ‘Chics’ Children’s Cancer Support Group and Miles of Smiles, which sends terminally ill, sick and disabled children on holidays to Disneyland Paris.

Cameron's dad Bren Rowley said: “Cameron is hoping lots of people can come along to raise money for two amazing charities that help so many people in our area.

“Cameron would like everyone to come along and have an amazing day.

“We are both looking forward to the event. Lots of things have been sorted.

“It’s just trying to get as many people there on the day now.”

Cameron lives in Ellesmere Port with his mum Jacqueline Rowley and brother Ethan, and spends a lot of time with dad Bren and half-brothers Benjamin and Jack.

The Oaks Primary School pupil was just eight when he fell ill during a family holiday in Mexico, where he complained of feeling sick and tired.

He has been a regular visitor to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Clatterbridge Hospital but the form of cancer he has is rare and difficult to treat.

Football has played a big part in the youngster's life and he loves watching Chester FC.

He has been a ballboy for the National League club and went along to meet his heroes at a first-team training session.