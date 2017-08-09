Jon McCarthy: Chester draw with Fylde a 'fair result'

JON McCARTHY hailed an ‘outstanding’ moment of quality from Lucas Dawson’s equaliser as Chester claimed a well-earned point against league newboys AFC Fylde.

Dawson levelled on the stroke of half-time after Jack Muldoon opened the scoring for the Coasters, but boss McCarthy was satisfied to emerge with a 1-1 draw in an ‘even game’.

“I think it was a fair result. We both had similar chances, it was really even,” McCarthy said.

“I thought this would be the hardest game we’d have all week. We’re a little bit behind because we’ve not got 90 minutes under our belt but I’m pleased to put a point on the board against a team who are being touted as being one of the favourites for he play-offs.

“Everybody will accept it was a pretty even game.”

On Dawson’s equalising goal, McCarthy added: “We’ve scored an outstanding goal, it’s an outstanding move and a great finish from Lucas Dawson.”

“If people have come here tonight and paid their money and seen a goal of that quality, I think they’ll go home happy.”