Chester FC v Tranmere disorder leads to arrests

Four Wirral men have been arrested as part of an investigation into disorder which followed last season’s derby clash between Chester FC and Tranmere Rovers.

Cheshire Police carried out dawn raids on Wednesday morning, arresting the men – aged 20, 29, 31 and 44 – on suspicion of affray.

All three are in custody assisting officers with their enquiries.

The arrests relate to disorder which followed the Blues’ 3-2 home defeat to Tranmere in the National League on Friday, March 3.

After the match, police received “multiple” calls about the behaviour of a group of football supporters in the Northgate Street area of the city.

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused to the Shropshire Arms pub, and customers were threatened.

Det Sgt Simon Owens said the the warrants were the culmination of a five-month investigation.

He added: “Following the incident, we have spent a significant amount of time gathering evidence, analysing CCTV images and working with our colleagues in Merseyside Police which has led to today’s action.”

Chief Insp Mike Evans, from Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “While the majority of football fans who attended the match last season were well behaved and had an enjoyable time, unfortunately there were a small number who were intent on committing crime and disrupting the lives of those who live work and visit Chester.

“This will not be tolerated in our city.

“Today’s action should serve as a warning to football fans looking to visit Chester to cause trouble. Anyone who commits an offence will be located and brought to justice.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the officers who have supported the operation, including our colleagues at Merseyside Police.

“Without their support today’s action would not have been possible.”

Warrants were conducted at six addresses, all on the Wirral. A 31-year-old man was arrested at New Chester Road, Rock Ferry, a 20-year-old at Urmson Road, Wallasey, a 44-year-old at Dickens Close, Prenton, and a 29-year-odl at The Lydiate, Willaston.