Tom Shaw: Chester FC must 'take the positives' into AFC Fylde clash after opening day postponement

Tom Shaw insists Chester will deal with the disappointment of Saturday’s postponed fixture in a ‘positive manner’.

Chester saw their National League opener at Solihull Moors called off on Friday, due to safety fears at Damson Park, prompting ‘anger and frustration’ from chief executive Mark Maguire.

However, assistant boss Shaw has vowed to ‘take the positives’ out of the situation, citing the fact Chester will go into tomorrow night’s home clash with AFC Fylde fresh.

“We’ll have all sorts of things thrown at us, it just so happens we’ve had to deal with something like this on the opening day,” said Shaw. “From our point of view, we just control the controllable factors. There’s no point us getting frustrated and we’re not going to let this knock us off our stride.

“We’ll look at the positives. It gives us a few extra days to have a look at Fylde, we’ll know what to expect from them and we’ll be fresher than them. They’ll have had a hard game on Saturday whereas we’re going into it with fresh legs.”

Shaw revealed Chester players wanted to come in and train after Saturday’s Solihull clash was called off.

The extra day off could also bring goalkeeper Alex Lynch and striker Ross Hannah back into contention to start tomorrow night when the Blues belatedly kick off their National League season at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

“The lads wanted to come in and train, that shows how eager they are and what type of characters we have here,” said Chester’s assistant manager Shaw. “But we decided to let them to their own fitness work to keep ticking over, and spend the day with their families, ready to come in Monday ready to go.

“It gives the likes of Ross and Alex an extra few days to regain full fitness, shake off their knocks.

“Ross has trained fully all week, he’s shown us he’s ready to go and he’s put pressure on myself and the gaffer when we come to making the decision.”

Shaw added that he felt for Chester’s supporters and the ‘frustration’ that followed Friday’s unfortunate news, but called on the fans to rally behind the side tomorrow night against the newly-promoted outfit.

“Our first game is at home now, which is what we’d have wanted initially, and I’d say to all our fans to come down and back us on Tuesday night,” he added.

“For us, this will be completely forgotten about by 7.45pm on Tuesday. But it’s the fans who I feel annoyed for.

“The fans have bought tickets, spent good money and they always travel in good numbers to support us away from home.

“I know a lot fans were excited about this first game, as we were as staff and players, so it’s the fans I feel sorry for most.

“Come down on Tuesday, get behind us and hopefully we can give them something to smile about with three points.”