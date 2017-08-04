Solihull Moors v Chester FC postponed due to safety fears at Damson Park

Chester’s opening day trip to Solihull Moors tomorrow has been postponed due to safety fears at Damson Park.

Safety advisors at Solihull have deemed the stadium unfit to host Saturday’s National League opening day fixture, leading to it’s postponement just over 24 hours before kick-off.

The match will be rearranged for a later date and Chester will now start their campaign at home to AFC Fylde on Tuesday night.

A joint statement between Chester FC, Solihull Moors and the National League read:

“Further to a decision of the home club’s local safety authority, it has been necessary for the opening day fixture match between Solihull Moors and Chester to be postponed.

“The Solihull Safety Advisory Group, who oversee the licensing of the stadium, has clarified that spectators cannot be admitted to the ground until such time as required safety systems are in place.

“Arrangements are in hand to urgently deal with this matter, but it is felt the only appropriate decision available to The National League is to postpone the fixture and rearrange it for later in the season.”