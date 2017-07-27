Paul Turnbull: Chester will prove the bookies wrong this season

PAUL TURNBULL believes bookmakers forecasting Chester’s downfall this season have ‘got it all wrong’.

The Blues are as short as 11/8 with some firms to be relegated from the National League, despite a host of summer signings including Turnbull, who penned a two-year deal having left Barrow.

Asked if Chester’s players pay much attention to the odds compilers, Turbull explained: “No we don’t to be honest, obviously it’s been on social media that we’re one of the favourites to go down but frankly the boys are laughing about it in there. We know that we’re going to do the business on the pitch and we’ll be challenging at the right end of the table.

“For me personally, the bookies have got it wrong! But the boys are happy with it because we’ll prove them wrong.”

Turnbull and James have started each pre-season game in central midfield and look set to be Chester’s engine room when they head to Solihull Moors for the season opener next Saturday, with the 28-year-old confident the Blues will continue to impress when they host Port Vale tomorrow (3pm).

“I’ve played against Kings quite a lot so I know his strengths and weaknesses, we’re working quite well and long may it continue,” he continued. “It’s a top bunch of lads here and I can’t wait for that season to start.

“It’s a really good feeling, training is intense and the gaffer has stepped everything up.

“We’re already working on set pieces, team shape, there’s a few bits to work on in training. We’ve worked very hard in training and will do again next week going into Solihull.

“Walsall had a lot of the ball, so it was a bit of running session for us, but that’s what pre-season is all about. We think we can keep it better and try to score as many as we can.

“We’ve got to thrive on stuff like that, playing better quality opposition.”