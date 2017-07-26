Chester FC manager drops in at Lache Primary School to hand out awards to pupils

A special visitor dropped in and gave school pupils a fabulous surprise at an end-of-term assembly.

The youngsters at Lache Primary School were thrilled when Chester FC manager Jon McCarthy turned up to hand out prizes for the school’s sports achievement awards.

The former Northern Ireland winger was joined by former Leader reporter Jim Green, who is now chief executive of the football club’s

Community Trust,

which has worked closely with the school throughout the year.

Teacher Shaun Mohan said: “It was fabulous to see Jon McCarthy come out and give us his time.

“We have strong links with Chester FC and Jon was great with the kids, handing out their awards.”

Parents attending the assembly knew the Blues manager was going to drop in but it was kept as a surprise for the pupils.

Awards were given to children in years three to six for their efforts over the school year.