Fri Aug 18, 2017
Spotmix Uk Ltd Require Class 2 Full Time Driver in Sandycroft. CPC & DIGI Card required. Concrete experience is an advantage. Contact Jerry or Sue on 01745 356800 or 07940 896063 Email info@spotmixuk.co.uk
See full story in the Chester Leader
