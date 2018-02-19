Police helicopter joins hunt for young boy spotted in Ellesmere Port

Police scoured Ellesmere Port yesterday (Sunday, February 18) after a young boy was spotted walking alone in the Wolverham area.

At about 1.10pm, Cheshire police were called to a report of a youngster walking along Cheltenham Road towards Wolverham Road.

A thorough search of the area was conducted, with assistance from the police helicopter. But there were no further sightings and it was likely to have been a false alarm.

“Cheshire Police have not received any reports of a missing child in the Ellesmere Port area,” a spokesman for the force said.