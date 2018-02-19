Lucky escape for driver and passenger in Helsby minibus collision

Two people had a lucky escape when the minibus they were travelling in crashed in Helsby.

At about 4.50am on Sunday (February 18), Cheshire Police were called to reports of a minibus colliding with a traffic light post and overturning on Chester Road, close to the Tesco supermarket.

The vehicle was on its side, while the traffic light had been knocked over.

However, both the male driver and his female passenger walked away from the crash.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police confirmed they had received only 'minor injuries' and were treated at the scene by paramedics.