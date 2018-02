FIREFIGHTERS remain at the scene of a blaze at a disused chapel in Deeside.

Three appliances are in attendance at the scene of the fire on Glynne Street, Queensferry, which is believed to have started at 12.22pm today.

Jami Jennings, community safety manager for Flintshire and Wrexham said: “The fire has been contained, but we are advising people to stay away from the area, as we try to establish the cause.”