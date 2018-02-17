Ellesmere Port high school gets £2.7m facelift

Work has begun on a major £2.7m redevelopment project at The Whitby High School.

A single-storey music and technology block is to be built to the rear of the Overpool Building at the Ellesmere Port school, with two new covered walkways installed across the courtyard to provide a link to the existing buildings.

Alongside this, some significant redevelopment and refurbishments will be completed within the Science and Humanities areas, including six relocated and refurbished science laboratories and 10 refurbished Humanities teaching rooms.

The total cost of the project, which has been funded through Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC), is in the region of £2.7m.

Whitby High headteacher Bryn Heeley said: "The new block and refurbishment project is a major development for the school in continuing to deliver a first-class education.

"The new, state-of-the-art provision will enhance the education of our students and see an end to a number of our ageing portable buildings. I am absolutely thrilled that this has been made possible through CWaC funding, demonstrating their commitment to the education provision of Ellesmere Port."

North West firm John Turner Construction has been awarded the contract for the project.

They say the new building will blend in with the school’s existing accommodation and blue colour theme. A metal standing seam to the central clerestory roof will be formed with domed sunpipes ,providing natural daylight and windcatchers for ventilation.

The buff, bricked building will house two classrooms for design and technology, and two for food technology and food preparation areas. Separated by a covered link, the other half of the building will provide three music rooms each with their own practice area, plus a practice court made up of six individual rooms. Pupil lockers and store rooms make up the departmental areas.

The construction work will take place in phases, so the school - which has about 1,500 pupils - can remain fully operational and occupied throughout.

The new building will be complete by the start of the new academic year in September 2018, while the refurbished areas may be ready a little later.

The Overpool Building is more than 50 years old. It was constructed in 1959 when it operated as Ellesmere Port Grammar School.