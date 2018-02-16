Five-storey apartment block planned for derelict site near Chester fire station

PLANS have been lodged to build a five-storey apartment block next to new student accommodation near Chester’s fire station.

The 35-unit development, by Watkin Jones Group, would be located on a derelict site on Trafford Street formerly occupied by Partco Autoparts and a Hertz car rental office.

An application to Cheshire West and Chester Council’s planning department also includes references to 35 car parking spaces, 36 cycle spaces, and four visitor parking spaces.

The Northgate Point student flats are the most recent addition to the area, which also includes retirement housing and an ambulance station.

The company said it had carried out an extensive consultation with residents using letters, questionnaires and a ‘public engagement event’ in December.

A number of concerns were raised, including access by emergency service vehicles and a lack of family-focused homes. All the apartments will be either one or two-bedroom.

However, the developer stressed that an on-site car park would mean people did not have to park on the street.

It also stated that at 0.4 hectares the site would be too small to accommodate houses.

Cheshire West and Chester Council’s website indicates that 157 people were consulted on the plans and no objections have been received.