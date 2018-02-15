Gang of teens repeatedly punched and slapped lone woman passenger at Ellesmere Port train station

POLICE are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted at Ellesmere Port railway station.

The attack happened at about 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 6.

The victim was sitting alone onboard a stationary train at Ellesmere Port awaiting its departure bound for Liverpool Central at 8:47pm.

Six teenagers, both boys and girl,s boarded the train and assaulted the woman by repeatedly punching and slapping her face. The offenders then left the train and exited the station.

The victim has been left shaken with swelling to her left cheek.

It is believed there were other passengers on board the train who may have witnessed the incident.

Officers at British Transport Police are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and saw or heard what happened.

If you have any information, please call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 604 of 06/02/2018.