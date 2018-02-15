Fire crews tackle deep fat fryer blaze at Ellesmere Port chip shop

FIREFIGHTERS were called to as fire at a chip shop in Ellesmere Port.

Two fire engines from the town’s station were called to the Golden Chef chip shop and take away in Loxdale Drive, Great Sutton, just before 3.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 14).

The Golden Chef in Loxdale Drive

Four firefighters using breathing apparatus entered the property and used two hose reels to tackle the fire. The fire was in a deep fat fryer.

The crews then used a large fan to disperse the smoke.