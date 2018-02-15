Enchanted Kingdom awaits local children thanks to team of students from Chester

A GROUP of second year events management students at the University of Chester will be hosting a magical arts and crafts day for local children on Saturday.

The ‘Enchanted Kingdom’ will consist of various arts and craft stations, inspired by classic children’s characters and films, including Peter Pan, Mickey Mouse and more.

Each station will offer a variety of games and crafts to ensure that children have a fun-filled day.

There will also be a surprise guest appearance from a beloved children’s character, a photo booth, buffet and refreshments for both the children and adults.

The event is being hosted by a team of students from the University, called Perfect Plan Events, which includes: Serena Leathem, aged 25, from Warrington; Helena Slough, aged 20, from Guildford; Samantha Amis, aged 20, from Wrexham; Abbie Hosie, aged 20, from Wrexham and Kerri Grisedale, aged 19, from Ellesmere Port.

Helena Slough, team leader, said: “We are so excited to deliver our character themed fun day and we cannot wait to see everyone all there! All money raised will be donated to Alder Hey Children’s Charity so we encourage everyone to give generously to such an amazing cause.”

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital treats 270,000 children, young people and families each year. They rely on public donations to enable them to continue this work. To help raise as much money as possible, the team will also be holding a raffle and cake sale during the event.

Irene Axon, senior community fundraising manager for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, said: “We are excited to be a part of The Enchanted Kingdom and delighted that Perfect Plan Events have chosen to support Alder Hey Children’s Charity. The money raised will be put towards vital research, innovation and education, which will help us develop improved, safer medicines and treatments to benefit children at Alder Hey and across the world.”

The Enchanted Kingdom takes place on Saturday, February 17, at Upton Village Hall, Chester from 11am until 3pm.

Tickets cost £5 per child (adults and children under three go free) and are available to purchase online, with all proceeds going to Alder Hay Children’s Hospital. Limited tickets will be available on the door.

For more information, visit: https://perfectplaneventsc.wixsite.com/enchanted-kingdom or email perfectplanevents@gmail.com