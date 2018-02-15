Bouncers at Off The Wall in Chester accused of 'sustained attack' on two men

TWO bouncers at a Chester night spot have appeared in court accused of launching a “sustained attack” on two men while on duty.

Patrick Kapinga, 23, and Steven Pendlebury, 42, are alleged to have assaulted Ashley Beverley and Jamieson Paine at Off The Wall on St John Street on April 16 last year.

Both indicated not guilty pleas during a hearing at Chester Magistrates Court yesterday (February 14) when their case was committed to the crown court.

One of the victims is said to have sustained a fractured cheek bone and had to have a metal plate fixed to the bone.

Pendlebury, of Plas Newton Lane, Upton, Chester, and Kapinga, of Dobsons Way, St Helens, are each charged with one count of inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and one of causing actual bodily harm.