Work set to begin on new seven-storey hotel in Chester city centre

CONSTRUCTION work will begin “within weeks” on a new seven storey, 109-bed hotel on a derelict site in Chester City centre.

Planning consultancy Lichfields secured an amended permission for the development, in Forest Street, from Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The original permission was granted in 2007, but following the demolition of the offices on the site the project stalled during the credit crunch.

Brian O’Connor, Associate Director at the Manchester office of Lichfields, said: “Following demolition of the office block in 2008 the previous developer suffered financial difficulties and was unable to continue with the development.

“After working closely and constructively with council officers we are pleased to be able to now deliver an acceptable scheme for the site.

“This new application makes minor amendments to the hotel scheme approved in the original application.

“The new hotel will provide a vital service, regenerate this long-term derelict site, which is long overdue, and help to generate further use of the facilities and services currently provided in the city.”

The location of the new 109-bed hotel on Forest Street, off Love Street in Chester city centre.

Talks are currently underway with potential mid-range hotel operators, with an announcement expected early next month. Work is expected to start shortly after that.

Craigleith Property Group is the developer behind the scheme, which has been designed by Axiom Architects.

The former office block on the site, known as the Ixos apartments, was demolished in September 2008, following the original planning approval in 2007.