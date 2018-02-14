Chester man charged following air gun shooting

A man has been charged with wounding with intent following an air gun shooting in Chester.

The incident took place in Medlar Close, Lache, in the early hours of Friday, February 9.

Officers discovered that a 44-year-old man had been injured. Cheshire Police say it is believed that he was shot with an ‘air weapon’.

Connor Robins, 22, of Clover Lane, Chester, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has also been charged with possession of a class A drug (cocaine) and possession of a class B drug (cannabis).

Robins appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, February 12. He was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on Monday, March 12.