Apprentice plumber from Wrexham fined for brawling in Chester

AN APPRENTICE plumber became involved in three altercations after being thrown out of a Chester nightclub, a court heard.

Joshua Reece Jones, 21, was arrested in the early hours of January 28 following a “large-scale fight” on Frodsham Street in the city.

He pleaded guilty to a public order offence of using threatening behaviour and was fined £400 at Chester Magistrates Court.

In his police interview he accepted he was “nine out of 10” on a drunkenness scale and had been angry at being ejected from Rosie’s Nightclub.

He also stressed that he only became involved in one of the fights because he saw a stranger being ganged up on by three lads and wanted to help.

The court heard Jones, of St Margaret Way, Wrexham, was undergoing an apprenticeship to become a plumbing and heating engineer and made around £1,600 a month.

He was saving up to buy a house with his girlfriend and had shown “obvious remorse” at his actions.

Besides the fine he must also pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge.