Man broke into ex-girlfriend's home and slashed her mattress with a knife

A MAN admitted breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, ransacking her room and stealing clothes and makeup worth £1,150.

Rodney Taylor, 20, also used a knife to slash her mattress before she returned to the home she shares with her mother on November 11 last year.

Chester Magistrates Court heard that he had broken into the home on Oak Street, Northwich, through a ground floor window on which he had left fingerprints.

He reportedly caused damage that cost £730 to fix during the break-in, said to have happened “in the context of domestic violence”.

Taylor, of Mayfield Road, Northwich, pleaded guilty to burglary and will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on March 13.

He has three previous convictions for four offences, the last of which was a charge of being drunk and disorderly in 2016.