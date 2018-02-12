Police renew appeal after more incidents of anti-social behaviour in Ellesmere Port

POLICE are renewing their appeal for parents to speak to their children following more incidents of anti-social behaviour in Ellesmere Port town centre.

On Friday police announced they were increasing patrols in the area on the back of a spate of children and youths engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Yet on the afternoon of Sunday, February 11, extra officers were deployed to Ellesmere Port town centre to deal with instances of anti-social behaviour involving children and youths.

A 13-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy from Ellesmere Port were arrested on suspicion of public order offences.

Inspector Ian Stead, of Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit, said: “Groups of children and young children have been gathering in Ellesmere Port town centre and getting up to no good and it happened again on Sunday.

“Anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated. We have increased patrols in Ellesmere Port town centre and are working in close partnership with local traders and the local authority to identify any children and youths responsible for anti-social behaviour in the area through CCTV footage.

“I urge parents of children and youths who spend time in the town centre with their friends to speak to them about this issue.

“Please explain to them that they face the prospect of being arrested if they engage in anti-social behaviour and that while we are dealing with such instances our resources are reduced for more serious offences.

“Anti-social behaviour can also have a harmful impact on other people so please urge your children to not engage in such behaviour and to not hang around with those who do.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in Ellesmere Port should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.