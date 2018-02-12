Ellesmere Port Round Table's festive trips raise thousands for good causes

Ellesmere Port Round Table's Santa sleigh made a welcome return to the town's streets at Christmas – and will visit even more locations in 2018.

A total of £6,500 was raised for good causes during last year's trips, it has been confirmed.

The Round Table are now well and truly back in business, having reformed over the past 12 months following a lapse of many years.

Made up of men aged between 18 and 45, the group meets a couple of times a month for food, drink and a chat - and they also arrange fund-raising events.

Making a popular return last Christmas was the Santa sleigh, which made eight trips during November an December and was supported by seven local pubs - The Old Wirral Hundred, Cheshire Yeoman, Red Lion, Travellers Rest, Sir Robert, Grace Arms and The Woodland.

Setting out from the pubs, the sleigh toured the streets of Ellesmere Port bringing joy to the faces of children and adults while collecting donations.

In total, just short of £6500 was raised – and it will be distributed back into the community via charities and other good causes.

Round Table chairman Mark Rowlands said: “The people of Ellesmere Port have been overwhelming in their generosity while we were out collecting on freezing cold nights.

"The children’s faces and many adults too were a sight to see."

Mr Rowlands added: "Ellesmere Port hasn’t seen the Santa sleigh for many years but we are back. We managed eight nights but will expand to more areas this year.”

One of the volunteers on four of the nights was Fiona Walker, a worker from the Regatta warehouse at Premier Point.

The management from Regatta promised to match any donations Fiona collected and have now handed over a cheque for £250.

For further information about Ellesmere Port Round Table visit www.roundtable.co.uk or go to the Facebook page ‘Ellesmere Port Round Table’.